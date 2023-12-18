Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40 Year Member Receives CNIC Lifetime Service Award [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    231219-N-OZ224-1001

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2023) - Tina Chicoine, Recreation Supervisor, Morale Welfare and Recreation, Naval Station Mayport, thanks everyone for attending her ceremony after receiving the Commander, Navy Installations Command Lifetime Service Award on the day of her retirement after 40 years of service at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 19, 2023. Mrs. Chicoine began her career in Stuttgart, Germany working for the Army in 1983. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40 Year Member Receives CNIC Lifetime Service Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

