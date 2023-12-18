40 Year Member Receives CNIC Lifetime Service Award

231219-N-OZ224-1001



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 19, 2023) - Tina Chicoine, Recreation Supervisor, Morale Welfare and Recreation, Naval Station Mayport, thanks everyone for attending her ceremony after receiving the Commander, Navy Installations Command Lifetime Service Award on the day of her retirement after 40 years of service at Naval Station Mayport, Dec. 19, 2023. Mrs. Chicoine began her career in Stuttgart, Germany working for the Army in 1983. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

