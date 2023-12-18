Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Ray the weather forecast for today

    DAVIS MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Ray, 355th Operations Support Squadron weather forecaster, reviews a weather report at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 21, 2023. Ray is a multi-capable Airman who brings diversity of experience to her workplace and makes the military system better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:54
    VIRIN: 230421-F-DX569-1158
    Location: DAVIS MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Weather
    ACC

