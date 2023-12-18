Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCLS 2024 lineup sets focus on 'valuing human conditions' [Image 3 of 3]

    NCLS 2024 lineup sets focus on 'valuing human conditions'

    USAF ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Kai Lindgren is pictured on the Terrazzo Nov. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 8176563
    VIRIN: 231127-F-YD678-1002
    Resolution: 5198x3470
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCLS 2024 lineup sets focus on 'valuing human conditions' [Image 3 of 3], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    NCLS
    Dr. Kjell Lindgren
    Kai Lindgren

