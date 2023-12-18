CDR Timothy Washburn, a native of Burke, VA, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Economics. He was designated a naval aviator in February 2009 after completing advanced rotary-wing training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

