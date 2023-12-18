CDR Timothy Washburn, a native of Burke, VA, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Economics. He was designated a naval aviator in February 2009 after completing advanced rotary-wing training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:50
|Photo ID:
|8176560
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-HS670-4521
|Resolution:
|3200x4000
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CDR Timothy Washburn, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT