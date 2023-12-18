Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDR Timothy Washburn

    CDR Timothy Washburn

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    CDR Timothy Washburn, a native of Burke, VA, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Economics. He was designated a naval aviator in February 2009 after completing advanced rotary-wing training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

