Soldiers in the holiday spirit as they participate in the toy drive ruck march Nov. 30.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8176556
|VIRIN:
|231218-A-GH690-2030
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Johnson gets into holiday spirit with toy drive [Image 2 of 2], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Johnson gets into holiday spirit with toy drive
