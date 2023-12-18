Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Resources Soldiers host fitness event [Image 11 of 11]

    Human Resources Soldiers host fitness event

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army human resources Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider hosted a physical fitness circuit event at Powidz, Poland, Dec. 14, 2023. The physical fitness event was part of the 3rd Infantry Division's adjutant general week, which included professional development to enhance the profession and build esprit de corps.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

