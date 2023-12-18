U.S. Army human resources Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider hosted a physical fitness circuit event at Powidz, Poland, Dec. 14, 2023. The physical fitness event was part of the 3rd Infantry Division's adjutant general week, which included professional development to enhance the profession and build esprit de corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:41 Photo ID: 8176555 VIRIN: 231214-A-DP764-2997 Resolution: 6071x4047 Size: 5.26 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Soldiers host fitness event [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.