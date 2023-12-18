WAVY-TV 10 News Visits USS Stout

NORFOLK, VA (December 15, 2023) – WAVY-TV 10 Reporter Brett Hall poses for a photo with Boatswain's Mates on the foc'sle of the guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55). Stout is currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Ian Tumulty)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:41
|Photo ID:
|8176553
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-OI879-1003
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
