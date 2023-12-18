Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG [Image 17 of 18]

    Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.1523

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    During a ceremony held at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters on Hanscom Air Force Base on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Col. Lisa Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general in front of a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers.

    During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, spoke about how Ahaesy was the embodiment of the Air Force value of selfless service, reflecting on her years of service and willingness to put her Airmen, the organizations, and her family’s needs above her own.

    Pinning the new rank on Brig Gen. Ahaesy were her daughters Karyssa Silva and Airmen 1st Class Julia and Laura Kate Ahaesy. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Posted: 12.20.2023
    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
