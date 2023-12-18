Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy speaks during her promotion ceremony at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base Mass., on December 12, 2023. Col. Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general before a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:11 Photo ID: 8176335 VIRIN: 231212-Z-JK986-1240 Resolution: 5979x3986 Size: 12.41 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.