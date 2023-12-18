Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy speaks during her promotion ceremony at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base Mass., on December 12, 2023. Col. Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general before a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8176334
|VIRIN:
|231212-Z-JK986-1227
|Resolution:
|5158x3439
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
