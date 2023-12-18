Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG

Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, issues an oath to Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahasey during her promotion ceremony at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base Mass., on December 12, 2023. Col. Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general before a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

