    Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG [Image 7 of 18]

    Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Laura Kate Ahaesy and Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy, pin the rank of brigadier general on their mother newly promoted Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy during her promotion ceremony at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base Mass., on December 12, 2023. Col. Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general before a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st. Class Steven Eaton)

