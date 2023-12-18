Mass Guard prompts new Air Guard BG

Airman 1st Class Laura Kate Ahaesy and Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy, pin the rank of brigadier general on their mother newly promoted Brig. Gen. Lisa Ahaesy during her promotion ceremony at the Massachusetts National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters, Hanscom Air Force Base Mass., on December 12, 2023. Col. Ahaesy was promoted to brigadier general before a large group of family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st. Class Steven Eaton)

