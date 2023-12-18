Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 ACS And Polish Aviators Conduct Joint Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    1-6 ACS And Polish Aviators Conduct Joint Maintenance

    POLAND

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    POLAND-- Delta Troop, 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber traveled to the 56th Airbase in Inowroclaw, Poland to conduct planned maintenance on an AH-64 aircraft with their Polish counterparts.

    Task Force Saber also conducted a re-enlistment ceremony for Sgt. Jacob Hanson. We thank him for continuing to serve our nation and remaining on the Army Team.

    (Photos By U.S. Army CPT Jordan Beagle)

    AH-64
    Aviators
    Maintenance
    Above the First
    1-6 ACS

