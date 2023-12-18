1-6 ACS And Polish Aviators Conduct Joint Maintenance

POLAND-- Delta Troop, 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber traveled to the 56th Airbase in Inowroclaw, Poland to conduct planned maintenance on an AH-64 aircraft with their Polish counterparts.
Task Force Saber also conducted a re-enlistment ceremony for Sgt. Jacob Hanson. We thank him for continuing to serve our nation and remaining on the Army Team.
(Photos By U.S. Army CPT Jordan Beagle)
