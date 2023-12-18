Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-Walls MO Town [Image 5 of 5]

    T-Walls MO Town

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen dig for cables at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 10, 2023. As Multi-Capable Airman, they represented the shift away from traditional, large force packages of a highly specialized team toward a smaller, multidisciplinary team able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:24
    Photo ID: 8176169
    VIRIN: 231109-F-F3301-1028
    Resolution: 3385x5088
    Size: 860.07 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-Walls MO Town [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-Walls MO Town
    T-Walls MO Town
    T-Walls MO Town
    T-Walls MO Town
    T-Walls MO Town

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    Davis-Monthan
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    380

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT