U.S. Air Force Airmen discuss a plan for moving T-Walls at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 10, 2023. As Multi-Capable Airmen, they represented the shift away from traditional, large force packages of a highly specialized team toward a smaller, multidisciplinary team able to provide combat support and solve problems with the resources at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 06:24
|Photo ID:
|8176167
|VIRIN:
|231109-F-F3301-1020
|Resolution:
|3766x5660
|Size:
|906.01 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-Walls MO Town [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
