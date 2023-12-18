A U.S. Air Force Airman places down a slab used to level a tractor at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 10, 2023. Setting up the slabs was part of a process to set up T-Walls across a military installation to posture, protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:24 Photo ID: 8176166 VIRIN: 231109-F-F3301-1018 Resolution: 3061x4600 Size: 911.64 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-Walls MO Town [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.