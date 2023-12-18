Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-Wall Phantom [Image 3 of 6]

    T-Wall Phantom

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Airman directs a crane down at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 19, 2023. The U.S. is globally postured to protect and defend freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the USCENTCOM AOR to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:24
    VIRIN: 231119-F-F3301-1024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-Wall Phantom [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

