U.S. Soldier conquers French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army SGT Liliana Munday holds her French Desert Commando pin Dec. 19, 2023, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Munday was one of 40 U.S. service members and the only female to go through the most recent iteration of the French Desert Commando Course. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

