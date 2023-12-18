Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier conquers French Desert Commando Course [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Soldier conquers French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army SGT Liliana Munday holds her French Desert Commando pin Dec. 19, 2023, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Munday was one of 40 U.S. service members and the only female to go through the most recent iteration of the French Desert Commando Course. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:32
    service members
    survival
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    French Desert Commando Course

