U.S. Coast Guard responds to grounding of M/V Voyager

The U.S. Coast Guard captain of the port Guam zone explains to the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District commander the status of the pollution response on the motor vessel Voyager, a 116-foot Indonesian-flagged ship adjacent to Piti Channel following Typhoon Mawar, in Piti, Guam, in August 2023. By late November, the operation successfully recovered approximately 51,000 gallons of fuel oil mixture, around four cubic yards of oiled debris, and various hazardous substances from the M/V Voyager, prioritizing environmental safety and the likelihood of operational success. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Whip Blacklaw)

