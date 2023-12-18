Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, environmental services team respond to M/V Voyager grounding [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard, environmental services team respond to M/V Voyager grounding

    GUAM

    08.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard oversees an environmental services team responding to the grounding of the motor vessel Voyager, a 116-foot Indonesian-flagged ship adjacent to Piti Channel following Typhoon Mawar in Piti, Guam, in August 2023. By late November, the operation successfully recovered approximately 51,000 gallons of fuel oil mixture, around four cubic yards of oiled debris, and various hazardous substances from the M/V Voyager, prioritizing environmental safety and the likelihood of operational success. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

