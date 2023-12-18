U.S. Coast Guard, environmental services team conclude M/V Voyager pollution removal

U.S. Coast Guard and environmental services team members responding to the grounding of the motor vessel Voyager, a 116-foot Indonesian-flagged ship adjacent to Piti Channel following Typhoon Mawar, stand for a photo in Piti, Guam, on Nov. 27, 2023. By late November, the operation successfully recovered approximately 51,000 gallons of fuel oil mixture, around four cubic yards of oiled debris, and various hazardous substances from the M/V Voyager, prioritizing environmental safety and the likelihood of operational success. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8175967
|VIRIN:
|231127-G-G0020-7369
|Resolution:
|1024x478
|Size:
|84.61 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Coast Guard concludes M/V Voyager pollution response, continues discussions for removal
