    Advancing Safely: JTF-RH Repair Teams Prepare for Residual Fuel Removal [Image 1 of 3]

    Advancing Safely: JTF-RH Repair Teams Prepare for Residual Fuel Removal

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repair a Fuel, Oil and Recovery (FOR) line at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2023. Repair crews are actively focusing on designated zones within the facility, laying down the groundwork for the efficient removal of remaining residual fuel. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

