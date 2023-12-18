Advancing Safely: JTF-RH Repair Teams Prepare for Residual Fuel Removal

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) repair a Fuel, Oil and Recovery (FOR) line at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2023. Repair crews are actively focusing on designated zones within the facility, laying down the groundwork for the efficient removal of remaining residual fuel. JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (DoD photo by (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Location: HALAWA, HI, US