    USARJ BAND Holiday Concert 2023 [Image 34 of 42]

    USARJ BAND Holiday Concert 2023

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Kei Sasaki 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan Band performed a holiday concert, "The Lights of Winter,
    " Dec. 15 and 16 at Harmony Hall in Zama City, Kanagawa, Japan.

    On the opening night, Col. Marcus Hunter, commander of U.S. Army Garrison
    Japan, presented opening remarks onstage, followed by a greeting from Zama
    City Mayor Mito Sato.

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Band, led by Lt. Col. Ichiro Sakai, also
    performed during the two-hour concert.

    The concert was the last of its kind for the USARJ Band, as the unit will be
    stood down and deactivated in 2024. The performance had been held annually
    at Harmony Hall for a decade and was meant to foster a positive relationship
    between the U.S. Army and its neighboring cities.

    The audience gave the bands a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

