USARJ BAND Holiday Concert 2023

The U.S. Army Japan Band performed a holiday concert, "The Lights of Winter,

" Dec. 15 and 16 at Harmony Hall in Zama City, Kanagawa, Japan.



On the opening night, Col. Marcus Hunter, commander of U.S. Army Garrison

Japan, presented opening remarks onstage, followed by a greeting from Zama

City Mayor Mito Sato.



The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Band, led by Lt. Col. Ichiro Sakai, also

performed during the two-hour concert.



The concert was the last of its kind for the USARJ Band, as the unit will be

stood down and deactivated in 2024. The performance had been held annually

at Harmony Hall for a decade and was meant to foster a positive relationship

between the U.S. Army and its neighboring cities.



The audience gave the bands a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

