U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Peterson, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team chief, narrates a practice airshow performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs in approximately 26 airshows annually around the world to inspire, retain and recruit the next generation of members who want to serve or already serve(d) the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8175873 VIRIN: 231213-F-CL785-2006 Resolution: 7052x5037 Size: 14.1 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dec. 13, 2023 F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.