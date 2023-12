U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Stiles, avionics specialist assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, assists in towing an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron before a practice airshow demonstration at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs in approximately 26 airshows annually around the world to inspire, retain and recruit the next generation of members who want to serve or already serve(d) the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8175869 VIRIN: 231213-F-CL785-2003 Resolution: 6186x4419 Size: 9.95 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dec. 13, 2023 F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.