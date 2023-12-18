Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dec. 13, 2023 F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal

    Dec. 13, 2023 F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, takes off in an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron during a practice performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs in approximately 26 airshows annually around the world to inspire, retain and recruit the next generation of members who want to serve or already serve(d) the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Hill AFB
    Airshow
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F35 Demo Team
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

