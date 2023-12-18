U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, takes off in an F-35 assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron during a practice performance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023. The F-35 Demo Team performs in approximately 26 airshows annually around the world to inspire, retain and recruit the next generation of members who want to serve or already serve(d) the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.0981 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8175866 VIRIN: 231213-F-CL785-2001 Resolution: 3485x2489 Size: 4 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dec. 13, 2023 F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.