Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:43 Photo ID: 8175779 VIRIN: 231218-A-PR546-6984 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: HI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers with the 8th Military Police Brigade Train with Military Working Dogs [Image 1774 of 1774], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.