    Great catch!

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Army Soldier leaps for a catch during the annual Army-Navy flag football game Dec. 1 at Memorial Field. Army beat Navy 44-27 in the fourth Army-Navy flag football game. Army now leads the series 3-1. The Army dominated the first half, but the Navy came back strong in the second half but could not keep up with the Army’s continuous scoring. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:31
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
    TAGS

    Army-Navy football game
    flag football
    Army beats Navy

