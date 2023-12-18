Great catch!

A Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, Army Soldier leaps for a catch during the annual Army-Navy flag football game Dec. 1 at Memorial Field. Army beat Navy 44-27 in the fourth Army-Navy flag football game. Army now leads the series 3-1. The Army dominated the first half, but the Navy came back strong in the second half but could not keep up with the Army’s continuous scoring. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs

