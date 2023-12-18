Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growing passion: a driven junior officer’s perspective

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. David Cho, 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron maintenance assistant officer in charge, poses for a photo at RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2023. Cho, reminisced about his family, culture and past during his first Bomber Task Force mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:14
    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    Dyess
    B-1B
    BTF
    BTF 24-1

