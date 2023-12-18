Delbert D. Black Transits the Strait of Gibraltar.

231214-N-EJ843-2074 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2023) - Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Cmdr. Adam Stein, looks over the bridge wing as a MH-60R helicopter passes by the ship, Dec. 14, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

