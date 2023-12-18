Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champ of the Week - Janet Walton [Image 4 of 4]

    Champ of the Week - Janet Walton

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing command team alongside U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, 6th Mission Support Group commander, and 6th Force Support Squadron recreation center staff recognize Janet Walton, a family campground resident, as Champion of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2023. Walton was recognized for her daily commitment to beautifying the installation during her morning walks, and she was hand selected by Maj. Gen Corey Martian, 18th Air Force commander, for her dedication to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champ of the Week - Janet Walton [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    environmental
    MacDill
    18th Air Force
    Air Force
    Champ of the Week
    Maj. Gen. Martian

