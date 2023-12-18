Janet Walton, a family campground resident, signs her name during a Champion of the Week recognition event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2023. Walton was recognized for her daily commitment to beautifying the installation during her morning walks, and she was hand selected by Maj. Gen Corey Martian, 18th Air Force commander, for her dedication to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 14:27
|Photo ID:
|8175243
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-IA158-1019
|Resolution:
|6654x4436
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champ of the Week - Janet Walton [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
