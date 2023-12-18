Champ of the Week - Janet Walton

U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, congratulates Janet Walton, a family campground resident, for being a Champion of the Week at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2023. Walton was recognized for her daily commitment to beautifying the installation during her morning walks, and she was hand selected by Maj. Gen Corey Martian, 18th Air Force commander, for her dedication to MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

