U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Eli Bruning, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, adjusts controls during a training mission over central Florida, Dec. 14, 2023. Aircrew are required to conduct routine flight training and nighttime flights in order to maintain flight qualifications and ensure operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:14 Photo ID: 8175235 VIRIN: 231214-F-IA158-2157 Resolution: 8130x5420 Size: 34.93 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training in the night [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.