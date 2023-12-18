Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training in the night [Image 2 of 3]

    Training in the night

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Eli Bruning, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, adjusts controls during a training mission over central Florida, Dec. 14, 2023. Aircrew are required to conduct routine flight training and nighttime flights in order to maintain flight qualifications and ensure operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 8175235
    VIRIN: 231214-F-IA158-2157
    Resolution: 8130x5420
    Size: 34.93 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training in the night [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night
    Stratotanker
    refueling
    KC-135
    low light
    training sortie

