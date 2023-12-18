Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training in the night [Image 1 of 3]

    Training in the night

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing is shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2023. Aircrew are required to conduct routine flight training and nighttime flights in order to maintain flight qualifications and ensure operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 8175231
    VIRIN: 231214-F-IA158-2119
    Resolution: 7096x3991
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training in the night [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training in the night
    Training in the night
    Training in the night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night
    Stratotanker
    refueling
    KC-135
    low light
    training sortie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT