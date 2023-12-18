Kim Feng and Joe East recently awarded the largest AbilityOne contract in more than three decades for Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii. Feng, a contracting officer, and East, a contract specialist awarded the $42 million contract for custodial services on the island of Oahu.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 8175212 VIRIN: 231218-A-CZ274-1001 Resolution: 2467x1568 Size: 476.25 KB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 413th CSB awards largest AbilityOne contract in 3 decades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.