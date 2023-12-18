Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    413th CSB awards largest AbilityOne contract in 3 decades

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Kim Feng and Joe East recently awarded the largest AbilityOne contract in more than three decades for Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii. Feng, a contracting officer, and East, a contract specialist awarded the $42 million contract for custodial services on the island of Oahu.

    This work, 413th CSB awards largest AbilityOne contract in 3 decades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

