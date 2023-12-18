Delbert D. Black Transits the Strait of Gibraltar.

231214-N-EJ843-2046 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (Dec. 14, 2023) - Lt. j.g. Arden Hartwig, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), uses a pelorus to correlate a surface contact as the ship transits the Strait of Gibraltar, Dec. 14, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

