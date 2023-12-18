An F-35A Lightning II takes off for routine training on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. The 354th Fighter Wing provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:01 Photo ID: 8175041 VIRIN: 231218-F-CJ259-1025 Resolution: 4523x3009 Size: 1.44 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35s take off on Eielson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.