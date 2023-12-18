Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s take off on Eielson [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35s take off on Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II takes off for routine training on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. The 354th Fighter Wing provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    F-35A Lightning II

