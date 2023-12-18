An F-35A Lightning II takes off for routine training on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. The 354th Fighter Wing provides U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with continuous unrivaled air, space, and cyberspace capabilities to ensure regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8175041
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-CJ259-1025
|Resolution:
|4523x3009
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35s take off on Eielson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT