    F-35s take off on Eielson [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35s take off on Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II taxis on the flightline for routine training on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2023. The 354th Fighter Wing delivers lethal airpower to combatant commanders in defense of national military objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    This work, F-35s take off on Eielson [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    Eielson
    F-35A Lightning II

