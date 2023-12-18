USAFA Winter Graduation 2023

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Newly-commissioned 2nd Lt. Lexi De Villiers, right, embraces a fellow graduate following the 2023 Winter Graduation ceremony, Dec. 15, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. In total, USAFA commissioned 32 seniors into the United States Air Force and United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 09:25
|Photo ID:
|8174702
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-NU281-1096
|Resolution:
|4162x2770
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
