Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Winter Graduation 2023

    USAFA Winter Graduation 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Newly-commissioned 2nd Lt. Lexi De Villiers, right, embraces a fellow graduate following the 2023 Winter Graduation ceremony, Dec. 15, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. In total, USAFA commissioned 32 seniors into the United States Air Force and United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 09:25
    Photo ID: 8174702
    VIRIN: 231215-F-NU281-1096
    Resolution: 4162x2770
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Winter Graduation 2023, by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Winter Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT