‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Autum Smith, former U.S. Air Force active duty dog handler for the 78th Security Forces Squadron, reads a bedtime story to her son while retired Military Working Dog Zorro, lays next to them at their home in Rome, New York, in December 2023. Smith and Zorro were assigned to each other while stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Smith adopted Zorro after his retirement on Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy by Autumn Smith)

