‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Retired Military Working Dog Zorro, waits by the back door of Autumn Smith’s, former U.S. Air Force active duty dog handler for the 78th Security Forces Squadron, home in Rome, New York, awaiting her return from running errands. Smith and Zorro were assigned to each other while stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Smith adopted Zorro after his retirement on Nov. 9, 2023. The two built a lasting bond that prompted Smith to have her listed as an adopter in Zorro’s official file once he retired. Smith returned to the base to officially receive Zorro and return to New York where he will spend the remainder of his life. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy by Autumn Smith)

