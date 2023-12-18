Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 6 of 7]

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Retired Military Working Dog Zorro, waits by the back door of Autumn Smith’s, former U.S. Air Force active duty dog handler for the 78th Security Forces Squadron, home in Rome, New York, awaiting her return from running errands. Smith and Zorro were assigned to each other while stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Smith adopted Zorro after his retirement on Nov. 9, 2023. The two built a lasting bond that prompted Smith to have her listed as an adopter in Zorro’s official file once he retired. Smith returned to the base to officially receive Zorro and return to New York where he will spend the remainder of his life. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy by Autumn Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:53
    Photo ID: 8174669
    VIRIN: 231109-F-SO154-2598
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;I just love that dog,&rsquo; retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military working dog
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Air Base Wing
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT