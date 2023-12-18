‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Autumn Smith, 78th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, holds Military Working Dog Zorro, while on deployment to Al Udied Air Base, Qatar, in 2018. Zorro served in the Air Force for six years as an explosive detection dog and was adopted by Smith after he retired Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy by Autumn Smith)

