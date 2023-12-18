Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Staff Sgt. Autumn Smith, 78th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, holds Military Working Dog Zorro, while on deployment to Al Udied Air Base, Qatar, in 2018. Zorro served in the Air Force for six years as an explosive detection dog and was adopted by Smith after he retired Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo courtesy by Autumn Smith)

