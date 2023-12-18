‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Air Force Working Dog Zorro, has his photo taken during his retirement ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. During his six years as a bomb detection K-9, he accomplished 16 U.S. Secret Service mission across three presidencies and a deployment to Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    &lsquo;I just love that dog,&rsquo; retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    TAGS

    military working dog
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Air Base Wing
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th SFS

