ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Air Force Working Dog Zorro, has his photo taken during his retirement ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. During his six years as a bomb detection K-9, he accomplished 16 U.S. Secret Service mission across three presidencies and a deployment to Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)
|11.09.2023
|12.19.2023 08:53
|8174667
|231109-F-SO154-1422
|5508x3672
|1.3 MB
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|9
|1
‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog
