‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Deedrick Reese, left, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, Military Working Dog Zorro and Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, 78th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, welcome Zorro to the retired life with a few words of encouragement and pats at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. Armstrong helped coordinate and present Zorro during his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

