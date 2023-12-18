Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Col. Deedrick Reese, left, Robins Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander, Military Working Dog Zorro and Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, 78th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, welcome Zorro to the retired life with a few words of encouragement and pats at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. Armstrong helped coordinate and present Zorro during his retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    This work, ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military working dog
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Air Base Wing
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th SFS

