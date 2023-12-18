ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – From left, who are all 78th Security Forces dog handlers, Staff Sgt. Blake Krayenhagen, Airman 1st Class Amanda Marinelli, Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, and Staff Sgt. Trinity King, pose for a final photo with Military Working Dog Zorro during his retirement ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. Zorro served for six years as an explosive detection dog, completing 16 U.S. Secret Service missions for three presidents, and deployed once to Al Udied Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 8174665 VIRIN: 231109-F-SO154-2671 Resolution: 4679x3119 Size: 1.95 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.