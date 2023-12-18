Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 2 of 7]

    ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – From left, who are all 78th Security Forces dog handlers, Staff Sgt. Blake Krayenhagen, Airman 1st Class Amanda Marinelli, Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, and Staff Sgt. Trinity King, pose for a final photo with Military Working Dog Zorro during his retirement ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. Zorro served for six years as an explosive detection dog, completing 16 U.S. Secret Service missions for three presidents, and deployed once to Al Udied Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    This work, ‘I just love that dog,’ retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    &lsquo;I just love that dog,&rsquo; retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    military working dog
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Air Base Wing
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th SFS

