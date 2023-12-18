Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 1 of 7]

    'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Maj. Chad Jessup, left, 78th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, 78th SFS dog handler, stand as Military Working Dog Zorro is presented a final award during his retirement ceremony at the working dog training ground at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. In 2000, congress introduced Robby’s Law, which changed the procedures to allow working dogs to be adopted by private citizens, provided the dog passed specific behavior assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 8174664
    VIRIN: 231109-F-SO154-1193
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    This work, 'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military working dog
    Robins Air Force Base
    78th Air Base Wing
    78th Security Forces Squadron
    78th SFS

