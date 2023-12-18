ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Maj. Chad Jessup, left, 78th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Skylar Armstrong, 78th SFS dog handler, stand as Military Working Dog Zorro is presented a final award during his retirement ceremony at the working dog training ground at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 9, 2023. In 2000, congress introduced Robby’s Law, which changed the procedures to allow working dogs to be adopted by private citizens, provided the dog passed specific behavior assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 8174664 VIRIN: 231109-F-SO154-1193 Resolution: 5674x3783 Size: 3.37 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'I just love that dog,' retirement reunites handler, military working dog [Image 7 of 7], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.