    General Frank visit Soldiers [Image 3 of 3]

    General Frank visit Soldiers

    JORDAN

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, speaks to a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1rd Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, about the importance of refueling operations at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Nov. 11, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

